REFILE-BlackBerry move to embrace Android may bring unexpected reward

By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, June 12 BlackBerry Ltd's move
to embrace Android may be aimed at lifting revenue from its
software and device management segment, but analysts say it may
inadvertently give its device arm a fillip and a new lease on
life.
"From the standpoint of marketing, this is a great way for
BlackBerry to get visibility. It really doesn't hurt them much,
and the upside is high," said Rob Enderle, who runs technology
consulting firm Enderle Group.
Enderle and other financial and tech analysts agree that the
move by BlackBerry does present its own set of challenges as the
company would have to support two platforms and potentially put
some resources into marketing an Android device, but with little
to lose most agree it comes with little downside.
"If Android has one significant weakness it is security and
that's just the thing that BlackBerry can fix, so it could play
out pretty well and I am actually quite surprised that they did
not try this sooner," said Enderle, adding that BlackBerry has
to deliver a compelling device in order for the gambit to work.
Reuters reported on Thursday that BlackBerry was considering
a move to test run Android on its upcoming slider device, as
part of a bid to convince potential corporate and government
clients that its device management system, BES12, is truly able
of manage and secure not just BlackBerry devices, but also
devices powered by Google's Android, Apple's
iOS and Microsoft's Windows operating system.
"In order for BES12 to succeed it has to be viewed by all as
platform agnostic, and what better way to demonstrate that other
than by doing it yourself," said Ramon Llamas, an analyst with
technology research firm IDC.
BlackBerry, which once dominated the smartphone market, has
seen its market share drop to under 1 percent, as the iPhone and
a slew of Android devices from Samsung have captured
market share. John Chen, a turnaround expert brought in to fix
its slide, is now pivoting BlackBerry to focus more on its
well-regarded software and device management
business.
Although the hardware business is becoming less relevant to
BlackBerry as it works through its turnaround, the company still
needs revenues from hardware as it ramps up new revenue streams.
"It certainly makes sense for BlackBerry's hardware business
to experiment with Android," said Morningstar analyst Brian
Colello. "BlackBerry doesn't have much to lose. There's little
downside and they just need one hit phone to justify the handset
business."
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Bernard Orr)