BlackBerry working with Google to secure Android devices

TORONTO Feb 25 BlackBerry Ltd said on Wednesday that it is working with Google Inc to enable its software to manage and secure some of Google's Android devices, a move that builds on BlackBerry's recent partnership with Samsung Electronics Co.

In November, BlackBerry announced partnerships with Samsung and other high-profile technology industry players, broadening the reach of its revamped mobile-device management and security platform.

BlackBerry said it is offering a "highly secure mobility solution" for Samsung's Android devices. The new system weds BlackBerry's security platform with the South Korean company's own security software for its line-up of Galaxy devices that are powered by Google's Android operating system.

On Wednesday, BlackBerry outlined a similar tie-up directly with Google, to manage devices equipped with Android for Work - Google's own solution to securely separate business and personal data and applications.

BlackBerry shares rose 4.3 percent to $10.71 on the Nasdaq following the announcement. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; editing by Andrew Hay)
