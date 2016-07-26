UPDATE 2-BlackBerry unveils second, cheaper, Android device

(Adds analyst comment, share price reaction, details on device)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, July 26 BlackBerry Ltd
unveiled a second Android-based handset on Tuesday, a device
combining Alphabet Inc's popular software and broad
app catalog with the Canadian company's security and
productivity features at a lower price.
The faded smartphone pioneer is hoping the DTEK50 will sell
in greater numbers than the Priv, its first phone using the
Android operating system, which Chief Executive John Chen has
said suffered because of its high price.
The company said the 5.2-inch touchscreen-only DTEK50 is
available from Tuesday for pre-order from BlackBerry's online
shop in the U.S., Canada, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and
The Netherlands for $299. It plans to begin shipping the device
on Aug. 8.
"This is a good marriage of proposition and price point for
enterprises," said John Jackson, an analyst at International
Data Corp.
Shares in the Waterloo, Ontario-based company were up 1.4
percent at $7.18 on the Nasdaq and rose 1.6 percent to C$9.50 in
Toronto.
At its November launch the Priv, which features a slide out
keyboard, cost $699 without a contract in the United States and
C$899 without a contract in Canada. The company trimmed the
Priv's price in April.
Calling the DTEK50 "the world's most secure Android
smartphone," BlackBerry said it will alert users if someone is
making remote use of its camera or microphone, or accessing the
phone's location information.
BlackBerry did not announce any distribution deals with
major U.S. carriers, with initial U.S. sales instead expected to
come mostly via Best Buy Co Inc, Amazon.com Inc
and BlackBerry's own online store.
Canada's biggest wireless carriers will all sell the device.
"The lack of specific detail on operator channels outside
Canada says that there's still no path to massive volumes,"
IDC's Jackson added.
BlackBerry recognized sales of roughly 500,000 devices in
the three months to the end of May, down from some 1.1 million a
year earlier as demand for its aging product portfolio sunk.
Once a dominant force in smartphones, BlackBerry now holds
just a sliver of the global smartphone market. Earlier this
month it said it would cease production of its Classic handset,
which uses its own BlackBerry 10 operating system.
Chen last month expressed confidence the company's
trimmed-down handset business can turn a profit by a
self-imposed September deadline, even as some analysts urge the
company to ditch the unit.
A third Android device is expected from BlackBerry in the
coming months.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and
Alan Crosby)