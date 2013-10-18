版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 19日 星期六 03:52 BJT

Harper says will weigh security concerns on any BlackBerry deal - Bloomberg

Oct 18 BlackBerry Ltd, the struggling smartphone maker seeking a buyer, should be wary of any deals that would raise national-security concerns, Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Friday, according to a report.

Canada would examine those issues in any foreign bid for Waterloo, Ontario-based BlackBerry that requires a review under the nation's takeover law, Harper said in an interview with Bloomberg in Brussels.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐