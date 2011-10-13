版本:
RIM says BlackBerry services have improved significantly

Oct 13 Research In Motion's BlackBerry services across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India have improved significantly, the company said on Thursday, after a three-day global service disruption hit millions of its customers.

"We continue to monitor the situation 24x7 to ensure ongoing stability," RIM said in an update on its website. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI)

