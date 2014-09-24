UPDATE 2-BlackBerry launches square-screen Passport in turnaround push

(Recasts with industry reviews and reaction; adds details)
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, Sept 24 BlackBerry Ltd's
unconventional square-screened smartphone, the Passport,
earned mixed reviews at its launch on Wednesday as the company's
turnaround push moved into a critical phase in which it must
prove its handsets are still desirable.
BlackBerry showed off the new device at events in Toronto,
London and Dubai. The smartphone, which has a large touchscreen
and a modified version of the company's well-known keyboard,
comes to market as the phones of BlackBerry's rivals all
converge on a tall, rectangular profile.
The Canadian company says its new device is ideal for
professionals who need secure access and editing control of
spreadsheets, medical scans and other documents. But reviewers
said consumers may be disappointed to find some popular apps,
including Instagram, were missing at launch.
"The Passport is a shrine to everything BlackBerry has done
over the last 15 years, but none of that is very relevant in
today's world," a reviewer for tech website The Verge wrote.
Another tech website, CNET, gave the phone 3.5 stars out of
five, praising the keyboard but saying the phone's shape makes
it awkward to hold.
Rob Enderle, an analyst at Enderle Group, said BlackBerry
could have moved more quickly to combine keyboard and large
screen. "Their loyal customer base is very keyboard-driven, and
you want to be able to provide them with something that allows
them to step into the future," he said.
Users can type to enter text, or swipe lightly across the
slimmed-down keyboard to navigate. And using a new system called
BlackBerry Blend, they can respond to messages and access
information stored on their phones from tablets and computers.
The stock gained more than 3 percent on Nasdaq to $10.89.
TRYING TIMES
After recently concluding a three-year restructuring
process, BlackBerry and its chief executive, John Chen, now must
prove the company's new devices and services can generate
sustainable revenue and profit.
"BlackBerry is still fighting for survival," said
Morningstar analyst Brian Colello. "There is still a lot of
execution risk at this point in a very competitive market."
Speaking at the Toronto launch, which included an appearance
by retired hockey star Wayne Gretzky, Chen thanked employees who
have survived repeated purges of the company's ranks, noting
they've been through "very trying times".
"I'm sure we're on our way back," he said.
Passport is now on sale in some North American and European
markets, with a suggested retail price of C$699 ($629) in Canada
and $599 in the United States.
BlackBerry said it expects the price on contract to be about
$249. It said the phone should be available in more than 30
countries by yearend. It will be carried by AT&T in the
United States.
Canada's Telus has a short exclusive window in which
it will offer the phone for C$200.
Passport users can download apps from Amazon.com Inc's
app store, previously only available for Android-based
phones.
NEEDED: ONE HIT PHONE
Waterloo, Ontario-based BlackBerry is set to report its
second-quarter results on Friday and within months launch the
BlackBerry Classic, which bears similarities to its once wildly
popular Bold smartphone.
"BlackBerry just needs one hit phone for now," Colello said.
"It doesn't quite matter whether it is the Passport, the Classic
or anything else, but they do need one device to jump-start the
hardware business."
Chen said in April BlackBerry's handset unit could return to
profit on sales of as few as 10 million devices a year. Rival
Apple Inc said this month it sold 10 million new iPhone
6 models in its first weekend.
The company hopes the new devices, coupled with its new
mobile-device management system, BlackBerry Enterprise Service
12 (BES12), will allow it to claw back ground in both hardware
and services.
The BES 12 platform, due out next month, will allow large
companies and government agencies to manage Windows-based
devices and more easily administer Android and iOS devices
alongside their BlackBerry fleet.
($1=$1.1105 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by Allison Martell and Alastair Sharp;
Editing by Stephen Coates, Jeffrey Hodgson and Peter Galloway)