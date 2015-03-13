版本:
BlackBerry wins dismissal of U.S. lawsuit over BlackBerry 10

March 13 BlackBerry Ltd on Friday won the dismissal of a U.S. lawsuit accusing it of fraudulently inflating its stock price by painting a misleadingly upbeat picture of the prospects for its BlackBerry 10 smartphone line.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in Manhattan said the plaintiffs failed to plausibly allege that BlackBerry and top officials made material misrepresentations or omissions, or intended to defraud them. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
