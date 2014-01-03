London bar mixes whisky cocktail with a virtual twist
LONDON, April 21 A London bar has devised a cocktail with an unusual twist, it allows the drinker to escape the city for the Scottish hills.
TORONTO Jan 3 BlackBerry Ltd said on Friday it had filed a lawsuit against a company co-founded by "American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest that offers a physical keyboard that can be attached to some of Apple Inc's touchscreen iPhone 5 models.
The company, Typo Products LLC, is currently taking pre-orders for the $99 keyboard, which features angled miniature keys similar to those used on many of BlackBerry's devices.
Canada's BlackBerry, a once dominant smartphone maker that has lost market share to the iPhone and other touchscreen devices, said Typo's keyboard infringes its own design.
The allegation has not been proven in court. Typo and Seacrest could not immediately be reached to comment on the legal proceedings.
"We are flattered by the desire to graft our keyboard onto other smartphones, but we will not tolerate such activity without fair compensation for using our intellectual property and our technological innovations," Steve Zipperstein, BlackBerry's chief legal officer, said in a statement.
BlackBerry posted billions in losses in recent quarters as its latest devices sold poorly, but it has maintained a loyal niche of customers who prefer to type on a physical keyboard.
The BlackBerry complaint is case no. 3:14-cv-23 in the United States District Court for the northern district of California.
LONDON, April 21 A London bar has devised a cocktail with an unusual twist, it allows the drinker to escape the city for the Scottish hills.
DETROIT, April 21 A federal judge in Detroit on Friday sentenced Volkswagen AG to three years' probation and independent oversight for the German automaker's diesel emissions scandal as part of a $4.3 billion settlement announced in January.
April 21 Regional U.S. railroad Kansas City Southern beat expectations for first-quarter earnings, reporting a 36 percent jump in quarterly profit driven by an increase in overall carload volumes, including a significant rise in energy revenue.