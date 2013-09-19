Canada minister says hopes BlackBerry can make it on its own

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Sept 19 The Canadian government hopes BlackBerry Ltd , which is considering selling itself, can make it on its own, Industry Minister James Moore said on Thursday, but he added that he recognized the rapidly changing issues it faces.

"The issues that BlackBerry was approaching us with a month ago (were) very different than the news that came out yesterday," he told reporters in Oakville, Ontario, an apparent reference to a report on plans for deep job cuts.

"I want BlackBerry to do well. I want BlackBerry to grow and to continue to employ Canadians ... we're hopeful that they'll be able to make it on their own."