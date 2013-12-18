BlackBerry Messenger to come pre-installed on LG smartphones

TORONTO Dec 18 BlackBerry Ltd said on Wednesday that its popular messaging platform BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) will soon be coming pre-installed on LG Electronics Inc smartphones.

Waterloo, Ontario-based BlackBerry said the G Pro Lite, an Android-based smartphone, will be the first LG device to offer BBM out-of-the-box.

The announcement comes less than two months after BlackBerry began to roll out its BBM service to users of Android and iPhone devices.