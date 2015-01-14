版本:
Canada PM's office won't comment on reported Samsung bid for BlackBerry

OTTAWA Jan 14 A spokesman for Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper on Wednesday declined to comment on a Reuters report that said Samsung Electronics Co Ltd had approached BlackBerry about a buyout.

"We do not comment on rumors," Jason MacDonald said in an e-mail.

Speaking separately, Finance Minister Joe Oliver also declined to comment. He told reporters in Vancouver that any bid would be reviewed by Industry Minister James Moore and the federal cabinet. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by James Dalgleish)
