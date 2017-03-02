BlackBerry's M&A head Mackey says left company in February

TORONTO, March 2 Jim Mackey, the head of
corporate development and strategy at BlackBerry Ltd
, left the company in mid-February, he told Reuters on
Thursday.
"It is true I left BlackBerry as of Feb. 13," Mackey, who
held the title of executive vice president, executive
operations, said in a message.
Mackey, who joined the Canadian company in late-2013, worked
directly with BlackBerry Chief Executive Officer John Chen,
navigating the purchase and integration of a string of
acquisitions and the signing of major partnership agreements.
BlackBerry did not offer an immediate comment.
