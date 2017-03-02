版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 3日 星期五 03:20 BJT

BlackBerry's M&A head Mackey says left company in February

TORONTO, March 2 Jim Mackey, the head of corporate development and strategy at BlackBerry Ltd , left the company in mid-February, he told Reuters on Thursday.

"It is true I left BlackBerry as of Feb. 13," Mackey, who held the title of executive vice president, executive operations, said in a message.

Mackey, who joined the Canadian company in late-2013, worked directly with BlackBerry Chief Executive Officer John Chen, navigating the purchase and integration of a string of acquisitions and the signing of major partnership agreements.

BlackBerry did not offer an immediate comment. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Denny Thomas and Jeffrey Benkoe)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐