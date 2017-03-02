UPDATE 2-BlackBerry's M&A head Mackey says left company in February

(Adds interview with COO, background)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, March 2 Jim Mackey, BlackBerry Ltd's
head of corporate development and strategy,
left the technology company in mid-February, he said on
Thursday, leaving a leadership gap as it transitions to software
from smartphone hardware.
"It is true I left BlackBerry as of Feb. 13," Mackey, who
was executive vice president, executive operations, said in a
LinkedIn message in response to a Reuters inquiry.
He did not give a reason and could not be reached for
further comment.
BlackBerry, which in late 2013 issued a press release on the
hiring of Mackey, did not announce his departure. Chief
Operating Officer Marty Beard, in an interview on Thursday,
declined to comment.
BlackBerry spurned its own operating system in favor of
Alphabet Inc's Android in late 2015 and signed deals
late last year to license its security and productivity software
to three manufacturers which are now building BlackBerry-branded
devices.
Mackey worked directly with BlackBerry Chief Executive John
Chen, navigating the purchase and integration of a string of
acquisitions and the signing of major partnership agreements.
Beard said in the interview that the company had largely
completed its software portfolio and needed to push hard to win
more customers, including by adding partners.
"The next part of it is the channel," Beard said. "You can't
do it only direct, you need partners that fill in the gaps."
"The biggest issue we have is not getting invited to the
table because the customer doesn't know that BlackBerry is doing
that. That's the challenge."
In 2015 BlackBerry bought data synchronization company
WatchDox and emergency communications company AtHoc for
undisclosed amounts and paid $425 million to acquire former
rival Good Technology Corp.
The businesses have been integrated into a broader security
software portfolio that is key to BlackBerry's future after
losing its market-leading position in handsets to Apple Inc
and Android-based devices.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and
Richard Chang)