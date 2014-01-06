BlackBerry hires new head for loss-making devices business

TORONTO Jan 6 Struggling smartphone maker
BlackBerry Ltd has hired a former Sony Ericsson
executive to head its loss-making devices business, a job
needing a heavy dose of salesmanship to win back companies and
consumers lured away by larger rivals.
Ron Louks took the position of president of devices and
emerging solutions, BlackBerry said in a statement on Monday.
It said Louks was joining from OpenNMS Group, where he had
served as chief executive officer. He had previously worked as
head of strategy for HTC Corp's American unit and as
head of technology at Sony Ericsson, a joint venture later
bought out by Sony Corp.
BlackBerry was a smartphone pioneer, but has lost most of
the market to Apple Inc's iPhone and devices using
Google Inc's Android technology. The Canadian company
has since shifted its focus from the consumer market to serving
businesses, governments and other large organizations.