BlackBerry to let rival systems manage its devices

TORONTO May 13 BlackBerry Ltd said on
Tuesday it planned to allow rival mobile device management
players to manage its BlackBerry 10 devices on the internal
networks of their clients, marking a slight shift in strategy
for the embattled technology company.
Waterloo, Ontario-based BlackBerry said VMware Inc
subsidiary AirWatch, Citrix Systems Inc and
International Business Machines Corp would be the first
companies to manage its new line of smartphones on their own
mobile device management systems.
The move by BlackBerry is in effect a tacit nod that some
large corporate clients are using or are switching to rival MDM
players to manage devices on their internal corporate networks.
Allowing these companies to manage BlackBerry 10 devices ensures
that their customers still give employees the freedom to choose
BlackBerry's new devices as their smartphones.
BlackBerry, a pioneer in the smartphone industry, is trying
to engineer a turnaround after its new line of devices have
failed to win back market share ceded to rivals such as Apple
Inc's iPhone and Samsung Electronics Co's
line of Galaxy devices powered by Google's Android
operating system.
Under new Chief Executive John Chen, BlackBerry is trying to
transform itself into a more services-oriented company, with an
emphasis on MDM.
John Sims, who heads BlackBerry's enterprise division, said
he did not expect the move to hurt the company's own MDM
business.
"We have organized the company into four divisions, and we
have indicated that each of the divisions needs to be successful
in its own right" said Sims. "Today's announcement is an example
of how the devices business needs to pursue its success as an
entity by opening the BlackBerry 10 platform to other MDM
players.
"We believe MDM as a capability is just table stakes these
days, and really, the market has moved beyond that into how do
you manage applications, manage data in transit on devices," he
said.
BlackBerry is better positioned than its rivals to offer
such services, he added.
