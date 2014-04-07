版本:
Blackberry defeats NXP in trial over patents

April 7 A federal jury in Florida on Monday ruled in favor of Blackberry Ltd in a lawsuit accusing the company of infringing three patents belonging to Dutch semiconductor company NXP BV, court records show. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)
