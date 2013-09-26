BlackBerry's Heins, Fairfax's Watsa and the $55 mln handshake

| TORONTO, Sept 26
TORONTO, Sept 26 Months before Fairfax Financial
Holdings Inc bid $4.7 billion for BlackBerry Ltd
, Fairfax boss Prem Watsa played a role in
securing a golden parachute worth as much as $55 million for the
smartphone maker's chief executive, according to company
filings.
Watsa, Fairfax's chief executive, joined BlackBerry's board
in January 2012 and was one of three directors charged in March
with reviewing the compensation of the Canadian company's chief
executive, Thorsten Heins.
The three directors - Watsa, BlackBerry Chairwoman Barbara
Stymiest and long-time board member John Wetmore - decided to
boost Heins' basic salary and incentive bonus, as well as
sharply increase the size of the equity awards that he would
receive if he loses his job in the event of a takeover.
The new contract that Heins signed in May tripled his
compensation to an estimated $55.6 million if there is a change
of control at BlackBerry, up from $18.9 million previously,
according to a securities filing on May 21.
To be sure, the $55.6 million figure is based in part on
BlackBerry's share price in early March, and the stock has
fallen by more than a third since then, which may mean that
Heins' parachute would be worth less.
Still, Watsa's role in deciding Heins' compensation is
drawing scrutiny from some pay experts after BlackBerry on
Monday accepted a conditional buyout bid from a consortium led
by Fairfax, a property and casualty insurer that owns almost 10
percent of the smartphone maker.
"(Watsa) was part of the committee that was negotiating this
agreement. Did he anticipate that he would make some sort of
offer to buy the company? I feel like that's unlikely, but it's
impossible to know," said Joe Sorrentino, managing director at
executive pay advisors Steven Hall & Partners in New York.
Sorrentino added, "The only concern I would have is since
they structured his compensation equity award so that it all is
granted at the beginning ... it is all getting captured in a
change of control golden parachute, as opposed to if they did a
more typical process" of granting equity awards annually.
When asked for comment on Thursday, a Fairfax spokesman said
Heins' compensation was reviewed and approved by the entire
BlackBerry board.
Watsa stepped down from the board in August, citing a
potential conflict of interest after BlackBerry announced a
strategic review and sought a buyer. The Fairfax-led consortium
aims to take BlackBerry private and give it time to rebuild away
from Wall Street's gaze.
A spokeswoman for BlackBerry said the company had no comment
on Watsa's role or Heins' compensation, and Heins himself did
not respond to a direct request for comment.
Towers Watson, the human resources consultancy firm that
worked with BlackBerry's board on the compensation package, also
declined to comment on Thursday.
BlackBerry is not the first company in the spotlight for
large payments for outgoing executives. Nokia's
departing chief executive, Stephen Elop, stands to pocket 18.8
million euros ($25 million) if shareholders agree to sell
Nokia's handset business to Microsoft Corp. Elop is set
to rejoin Microsoft, his former employer.
STOCK DOWN MORE THAN 50 PCT
Heins was appointed BlackBerry CEO in early 2012, taking
over from former co-CEOs Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie. In
the months before they stepped down, Lazaridis and Balsillie had
cut their base salary to $1, a symbolic gesture that they would
not draw fat cheques while the company was obviously suffering.
Heins' compensation has increased from $1.9 million in
fiscal 2011, when he was chief operating officer, to $10.3
million in fiscal 2012 when he was appointed CEO, before
slipping back slightly to $9.1 million in fiscal 2013, which
ended on March 2 this year.
Since Heins took over, BlackBerry shares have fallen more
than 50 percent as the company delayed the release of its first
BlackBerry 10 devices and they then failed to excite sales.
In May, Heins signed a new contract that raised his base
salary to $1.5 million from $1 million; bumped his maximum
incentive bonus to 150 percent of salary from 125 percent and
granted him more than $34 million in front-loaded equity awards
that vest over three years.
It is those equity awards that provide the bulk of the
enlarged payout if BlackBerry is taken over - the shares would
vest immediately instead of over a three-year period.
According to company filings, if Heins is terminated due to
a change of ownership of BlackBerry, he'll receive $3 million to
reflect his base salary, annual incentives worth about $4.5
million, and equity awards of $48 million.
The board said the higher payouts were justified to retain
Heins and ensure his interests are aligned with those of
shareholders, and to reward the executive for leading BlackBerry
through a period of massive upheaval.
"The necessary speed and scope of this transformation, as
well as its critical importance to the future success of the
company, demand leadership of exceptional skill, agility and
vision," BlackBerry said ahead of its July annual general
meeting, when shareholders approved the changes.
The filings show that BlackBerry's board also gave Heins a
"special achievement bonus" of $3 million for launching the
BlackBerry 10 platform used for its latest smartphones, and for
maintaining cash and liquidity above $1.5 billion.
Last week, the company said it would book almost $1 billion
in writedowns, mostly on unsold BlackBerry 10 devices, when it
reports second-quarter results on Friday.