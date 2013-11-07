BlackBerry could pay $250 mln break fee in event of better offer -filing

TORONTO Nov 7 BlackBerry Ltd will pay
up to $250 million to a group of debtors including Prem Watsa's
Fairfax Financial Holdings if another deal succeeds,
according to a regulatory filing on Thursday detailing the debt
deal.
The filing also showed that incoming interim chief executive
and executive chairman John Chen will receive a base salary of
$1 million. Chen will also receive 13 million restricted stock
units, with half of them vesting only after five years with the
company.
BlackBerry on Monday abandoned plans to sell itself and
instead opted to raise $1 billion by selling convertible notes
to a group of investors. The company had said Fairfax, its
largest shareholder, was buying $250 million of the offering.
In the filing, BlackBerry said Canso Investment Counsel Ltd
is buying $300 million, while Mackenzie Financial, Markel Corp
, Qatar Holding, and Brookfield Asset Management
, are buying the remainder.