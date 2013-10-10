CORRECTED-BlackBerry co-founder considers bid to buy company -filing

(Corrects to show Lazaridis now controls, rather than holds
direct ownership of, 8 percent of the company's shares in
paragraph 2)
TORONTO Oct 10 BlackBerry Ltd
co-founder Mike Lazaridis has increased his stake in the
struggling smartphone maker and is considering buying the entire
company, according to a securities filing on Thursday.
Lazaridis, who now controls 8 percent of the company, has
engaged Goldman Sachs and Centerview Partners LLC to assist with
a strategic review of his stake. He held almost 5.7 percent as
of the end of 2012, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)