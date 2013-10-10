CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-BlackBerry co-founder considers bid to buy company -filing

(Corrects to show Lazaridis now controls, rather than holds
direct ownership of, 8 percent of the company's shares in the
second paragraph)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO Oct 10 BlackBerry Ltd
co-founder Mike Lazaridis has increased his stake in the
struggling smartphone maker and is considering buying the entire
company, according to a securities filing on Thursday.
Lazaridis, who now controls 8 percent of the company, has
engaged Goldman Sachs and Centerview Partners LLC to assist with
a strategic review of his stake. He held almost 5.7 percent as
of the end of 2012, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The filing said that Lazaridis, who stepped down as co-chief
executive and co-chairman of the company in early 2012, made the
move along with his fellow co-founder Douglas Fregin.
The pair, who founded the company then known as Research In
Motion in 1985, earlier this year started Quantum Valley
Investments to support quantum physics and computing
breakthroughs.
Such a deal could be an alternative to a preliminary, $9-a-
share offer by a group led by BlackBerry's biggest shareholder,
Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.
BlackBerry put itself up for sale in August after lackluster
sales for its new devices.
Sources close to the matter have told Reuters that
BlackBerry is in talks with Cisco Systems Inc, Google
Inc and Germany's SAP AG among others, about
selling them all, or parts of itself. The potential buyers have
declined to comment.
Blackberry shares turned positive after the news and were
trading at $8.20 on the Nasdaq. The stock has fallen more than
20 percent since the company announced a deep loss and sharp
fall in revenue in mid-September.
(Additional reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey
Hodgson and Bernard Orr)