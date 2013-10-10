UPDATE 2-BlackBerry co-founders considering bid for company

By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO Oct 10 BlackBerry Ltd
co-founders Mike Lazaridis and Douglas Fregin are considering a
bid to buy the struggling smartphone maker, according to a
securities filing on Thursday, raising the prospect of an
alternative to a $4.7 billion offer led by its top shareholder.
The filing did not indicate whether the pair was planning to
join or to present an alternative to a tentative $9-a-share bid
by a group led by Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.
Fairfax, which is headed by financier Prem Watsa, has not yet
identified other members of the group.
Lazaridis and Fregin together control some 8 percent of
BlackBerry, the filing said. That compares with roughly 10
percent controlled by Fairfax.
Excluding Fregin's shares, Lazaridis controls 5.7 percent of
BlackBerry, or about 60,000 shares more than he did at the end
of 2012, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Lazaridis, who until early last year was one of BlackBerry's
co-chief executives and co-chairmen, appears to be considering
"the widest range of options possible," BGC Partners technology
analyst Colin Gillis said.
"He's going to talk to people by himself; he's going to talk
to Prem; he's going to talk to everybody," said Gillis.
Fairfax declined to comment on the Lazaridis filing, which
noted that while Lazaridis and Fregin could make an offer, they
could opt to take other steps, including selling their shares.
BlackBerry declined to comment specifically on the news,
repeating an earlier statement that it is conducting a robust
review of alternatives and would only say more if a deal is done
or the strategic review is otherwise ended.
Investors have been skeptical the Fairfax offer will garner
the financing needed, and Gillis noted that Lazaridis' interest
faces the same challenge because the founders, for now, do not
have any funding lined up.
Analysts believe both parties could look to secure financial
backing from one or more of Canada's deep-pocketed pension
funds. A foreign buyer for Blackberry faces a stringent review
under the national security clause of the Investment Canada Act,
as BlackBerry's secure servers handle millions of confidential
corporate and government emails every day.
Industry executives, lawyers and analysts say that could
limit the pool of foreign entities that may be allowed to
acquire all, or at least certain parts of the company.
In sign of investor skepticism, BlackBerry's stock has
traded well below Fairfax's $9 offer price since the bid was
announced it last month, days after BlackBerry warned it would
report slumping sales, a big loss and job cuts.
News of the Lazaridis' interest pushed shares in the company
a bit higher. The stock turned positive after the news and
closed on Thursday up 1.1 percent at $8.20 on the Nasdaq. But it
has fallen more than 20 percent since the company warned on its
earnings.
Lazaridis signed a confidentiality agreement with BlackBerry
on Monday, according to the filing. If a takeover is successful,
Lazaridis would become chairman, and Fregin would appoint a
director, it says.
Lazaridis and Fregin, who together founded the company then
known as Research In Motion Ltd in 1985, have hired Goldman
Sachs and Centerview Partners LLC to assist with a strategic
review of the stake.
While Lazaridis was a driving force behind the technology
behind the BlackBerry, Fregin played a more minor role. He left
the company as it grew into a powerhouse that produced what was
then the must-have smartphone for professionals and politicians.
Fregin recently teamed up with Lazaridis again to start
Quantum Valley Investments to fund quantum physics and quantum
computing initiatives.
Lazaridis served as co-CEO and co-chairman with Jim
Balsillie, a marketing specialist who also stepped down from
those roles last year as the company's outlook turned dire.
Its travails came to a head in August when BlackBerry put
itself on the block after lackluster sales for its new devices.
It has struggled for years to compete with Apple
Inc's wildly popular iPhone and a range of devices
using Google Inc's Android operating system.
Sources close to the matter have told Reuters that
BlackBerry is in talks with Cisco Systems Inc, Google
and Germany's SAP AG among others, about selling them
all, or parts of itself. The potential buyers have declined to
comment.