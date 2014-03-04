BlackBerry says suffers network outage in Canada, Asia Pacific

TORONTO, March 4 BlackBerry Ltd has
suffered a network outage affecting some users in Canada and the
Asia-Pacific region, the smartphone and technology company said
on Tuesday.
The outage hit Canada's leading mobile network, according to
a memo sent to some customers of both BlackBerry and Rogers
Communications Inc.
BlackBerry said it had identified a potential cause and was
working on a fix.
Canadianoutages.com, a website that collates customer
complaints about various technology services including Internet
and wireless provision, showed a spike in complaints about
BlackBerry starting early Tuesday morning.