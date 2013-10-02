BlackBerry considering real estate sales -newspaper

TORONTO Oct 2 Struggling Canadian smartphone
maker BlackBerry Ltd may sell some of its real estate to
raise money, the Globe and Mail newspaper said on Wednesday.
Citing sources it did not identify, the Globe said
BlackBerry had asked real estate companies to "outline ideas to
generate the largest possible return in as little time as
possible."
The company is considering selling some properties and
leasing back space, as well as other options, the Globe said.
BlackBerry, which has lost market share to Apple Inc's
iPhone and phones that run Google Inc's
Android operating system, said last month that it planned to
shed 4,500 jobs, more than a third of its workforce.
A statement from BlackBerry quoted in the article said the
company was cutting costs and that efforts included "optimizing"
space.
BlackBerry has signed a tentative $9-a-share agreement to be
acquired and taken private by a consortium led by Fairfax
Financial Holdings Ltd, but its stock has languished
well below the offer price, a sign investors are skeptical the
deal will succeed.
The proceeds of any real estate sale may make BlackBerry a
more attractive target for potential acquirers. But any such
buyers, including Fairfax, may simply be looking for detailed
estimates of the value of the assets.
The company could not immediately be reached for comment
early on Wednesday.