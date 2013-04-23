BlackBerry Q10 to be available in Canada starting May 1

April 23 BlackBerry said its new smartphone BlackBerry Q10 will be available in Canada starting May 1 through Rogers Wireless, Telus Corp and Bell Mobility.

Q10 will be available starting at C$199 ($190) with a three-year contract. It will also be available on Virgin Mobile Canada.

BlackBerry said it expects Q10 device to be available in the United States by the end of May.

BlackBerry is trying to claw back market share lost to rivals such as Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co with its new line of devices powered by the revamped BlackBerry 10 operating system.

BlackBerry, which has changed its name from Research In Motion, has said it expects to report break-even results in the current quarter.

The company's shares closed at C$14.74 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday. They have gained 25 percent so far in 2013.