CORRECTED-Born-again BlackBerry: Canadian icon hopes to ride trucks to growth

(Corrects 27th paragraph of June 9 story to show Raymond James
analyst expects Radar to garner 10 percent of an addressable
market of 8 million trailers, not that Radar would sign up 8
million trailers)
By Alastair Sharp
BOLTON, Ontario, June 9 A visit to trucking firm
Titanium Transportation helps explain why BlackBerry's
stock is once again a darling in Canadian markets,
having soared 70 percent in two months.
Nestled in an industrial area some 50 kilometers north of
Toronto, the trucker is an early adopter of a new BlackBerry
fleet-tracking service known as Radar, which uses $400 boxes to
collect and transmit information on movement, temperature and
physical contents of Titanium's 1,300 truck trailers.
Efficiency gains tied to Radar should allow Titanium to get
maximum utilization of its fleet, positioning it to cut the
number of trailers by five percent and also reduce labor costs,
company executive Marilyn Daniel told Reuters.
"Time is everything in our world," she said. "Being able to
tell a driver where exactly a trailer is as opposed to having a
driver search through a yard for sometimes hours has been a
definite improvement."
Radar is emblematic of BlackBerry Chief Executive John
Chen's strategy for turning around the Canadian icon, by
steering the company away from consumer electronics and back to
its roots of selling products to businesses.
Beyond Radar, BlackBerry is also betting on other types of
software for industrial customers. It is leveraging its QNX
subsidiary's software foothold deep inside car infotainment
consoles to expand into self-driving technology, while promoting
its cyber-security software and services to thwart increased
threats from hacking.
BlackBerry's stock rallied after it showed signs of progress
in quarterly earnings results at the end of March, followed by
news in April of a nearly $1 billion cash windfall from
arbitration with Qualcomm expected to fund future investments in
growth. That comes in the face of an expected revenue decline to
below $1 billion this year for the first time since 2004. At its
smartphone peak, BlackBerry had annual sales of $20 billion.
Among the recent BlackBerry bulls are institutional
investors such as Nokota Management, which took a new position
with almost 4.8 million shares in the first quarter, and
Oppenheimer Funds, which added 3.3 million more shares to its
existing 4 million share stake, according to U.S. securities
filings.
Iridian Asset Management and Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment
Management, two of BlackBerry's biggest shareholders, each
raised their stakes by around a quarter as of the end of March.
Nokota did not respond to requests for comment, while the
others all declined to discuss their stakes in BlackBerry.
"HOPE AND PROMISE"
The strategy is not without risks. BlackBerry faces
challenges entering the telematics market, where analysts say
rivals include Omnitracs, Teletrac Navman, Tomtom NV
, Trimble Inc and U.S. telecommunications
giant Verizon Communications Inc. Verizon last year paid
some $2.4 billion to buy GPS vehicle tracking firm Fleetmatics
Group Plc.
Radar "is not a unique and earth-shattering product," said
Nicholas Farhi, a partner at OC&C Strategy Consultants who
advises companies on optimizing logistics operations.
That's why some investors advise caution, saying it is too
soon to figure out how to properly value the new BlackBerry
offerings.
"It's not the type of situation you can justify from a
valuation standpoint," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment
officer at Solaris Asset Management, which manages more than
$1.5 billion and exited the stock a decade ago, when BlackBerry
phones were still dominant. "It is all about hope and promise."
And yet hope and promise among BlackBerry investors were
hard to come by in the aftermath of Apple and Samsung walking
away with the consumer hand-held phone business.
Since taking the company's helm in 2013 to attempt a
turnaround, Chen has turned to technology products used inside
automobiles and corporate cyber security services, in addition
to targeting the gritty trucking industry with Radar.
He also bolstered the company's ability to manage rival
devices in the workforce - still the single largest contributor
to sales - with the purchase of rival Good Technology in 2015.
And he outsourced production of handsets last year, meaning the
company receives a cut from any devices sold by its partners
rather than carrying the risk and revenue on its own books.
With Radar, BlackBerry enables customers to track trailers
across country, and drivers can quickly locate vacant trailers
scattered across vast parking lots. Previously, where drivers
had to walk around those lots, banging on trailers in search of
a hollow sound indicating it was empty.
BlackBerry charges $10 to $20 per month for every trailer
connected to Radar, a product that an analyst at investment bank
Macquarie says could play a pivotal role in a more than doubling
of BlackBerry's sales by 2020.
Sandeep Chennakeshu, president of the BlackBerry Technology
Solutions unit that oversees Radar, told Reuters that large
package delivery firms and big carriers of lumber and home goods
are among the more than 50 companies testing it.
"It really depends on us convincing our customers to try our
solution," he said. "Once they try it, we’re very confident
they’ll see the benefit."
BlackBerry says that it is targeting some 16 million to 20
million trailers, chassis, vans, refrigerated units and piece of
construction equipment for the Radar service, with a new variant
on the hardware due to launch later this year.
On its last earnings call, the company named Trailer
Wizards, a Canadian trailer rental and storage company with
25,000 trailers, as its third Radar customer.
AT&T will supply needed cellular connections for Radar
in North America, and a second carrier is lined up to provide
such services when it expands to Europe and Asia, Chennakeshu
said.
The company expands Radar's functionality with quarterly
updates. The next one will tell customers if a trailer is a
quarter, half or three-quarters full and improve integration
with warehouse inventory management systems, he said.
The Radar boxes can send alerts when a trailer door is
opened, its internal temperature goes beyond a set range, has
been emptied or travels through a specific geography, features
which Chennakeshu said are attractive for tightly-regulated
movers including pharmaceutical companies.
Raymond James analyst Steven Li forecasts that Radar could
generate annual revenue of $80 million by fiscal 2020, assuming
that BlackBerry garners 10 percent of an addressable market of 8
million trailers.
Macquarie analyst Gus Papageorgiou is even more bullish,
saying combined hardware sales and subscription fees could hit
$540 million in fiscal 2020.
"The best is yet to come for BlackBerry," said Paul Rivett,
president of Fairfax Financial, the company's second largest
shareholder and owner of BlackBerry debt that can be converted
into shares at $10 a piece in late 2020.
"Its future earnings growth as a software company is only
starting to be understood," said Rivett.
(Additional reporting by Tim McLaughlin in Boston; editing by
Jim Finkle and Edward Tobin)