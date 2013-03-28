BRIEF-Blackberry CEO says has made great progress, more work to do

TORONTO, March 28 * Blackberry CEO Thorsten Heins says company has made great progress

but has more work to do * Blackberry CEO says blackberry 10 devices made a strong entry into

market, U.S. launch meeting internal expectations * Blackberry CEO says plans to launch further blackberry 7 models

outside of U.S. * Blackberry CEO says intends to stay in services business, actively

developing that business * Blackberry CEO says strategic review will hone in on potential

licensing opportunities * Blackberry CEO says company's vision goes beyond smartphones