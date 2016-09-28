版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 29日 星期四 01:09 BJT

BlackBerry to cut fewer than 100 jobs with hardware move -CEO

WATERLOO, Ontario, Sept 28 The chief executive officer of BlackBerry Ltd said fewer than 100 jobs will be cut with its latest move away from hardware, given reductions already made, and that he had not decided whether to launch a device the company has already produced.

"If I decide not to go ahead with that phone, you may have seen the last BlackBerry-designed phone," John Chen told reporters at the company's Waterloo, Ontario, headquarters. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

