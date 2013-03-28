版本:
BRIEF-Blackberry CEO says 2/3s to 3/4s of shipped BlackBerry 10 devices sold

TORONTO, March 28 (Reuters) -

* BlackBerry CEO says two-thirds to three-quarters of shipped

BlackBerry 10 devices have already been sold

* BlackBerry CEO says expects a single digit decline in services revenue in current quarter

* BlackBerry CEO says older devices are still selling strongly in regions such as Latin America
