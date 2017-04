TORONTO, March 28 BlackBerry Ltd reported a quarterly loss on Friday as smartphone sales continued to slide across all regions.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based company reported a net loss of $423 million, or 80 cents a share, for the fourth quarter ended March 1. That compared with a year-earlier profit of $98 million, or $19 cents a share.

Revenue fell to $976 million from $2.68 billion. (Reporting by Euan Rocha, Allison Martell and Leah Schnurr; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)