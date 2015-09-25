UPDATE 3-BlackBerry posts weaker-than-expected results, pledges revenue gain

(Adds comments from conference call, analyst; updates share
price move)
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, Sept 25 Smartphone maker BlackBerry Ltd
reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results
on Friday but forecast higher revenue and said it might replace
its operating system with Google Inc's Android
platform.
The Waterloo, Ontario-based company, which is pursuing a
turnaround plan based on selling more software, said it expected
modest revenue growth in the remaining two quarters of this
fiscal year, after nine quarters of falling sales, and a return
to profitability in the fourth quarter.
It also confirmed widely expected plans to launch an Android
smartphone later this year. This marked a shift away from its
own BlackBerry 10 platform that failed to regain market share
ceded to Apple Inc's iPhone and a slew of
Android-powered devices.
"This phone is the answer for former BlackBerry users who
miss the physical keyboard but also need apps," Chief Executive
Officer John Chen said on a conference call.
The company could jettison its own platform if the Android
device gains acceptance with its core base of government and
financial industry clients, Chen added.
BlackBerry shares, which fell as much as 8 percent before
the morning bell, were down 2.7 percent at $6.84 in morning
Nasdaq trading.
"What they said on the call, speaking more about the outlook
as opposed to the results itself, painted a less bleak picture,"
said Cormark analyst Richard Tse.
EYE ON SOFTWARE SALES
BlackBerry, whose smartphone market share has dwindled, said
earlier this month that it would buy rival mobile software maker
Good Technology for $425 million. It expects the deal to help
win new clients for its services business, a priority as it
shifts its focus to device management software for enterprise
customers.
Still, analysts noted revenue growth from the software arm
was weak.
"I'm happy to give them credit for patent licensing, but
that's not what we're talking about in terms of high-value
recurring revenue," said CIBC analyst Todd Coupland.
Excluding restructuring charges, a non-cash credit tied to
the value of debentures and other one-time items, the company
reported a loss of 13 cents a share for the second quarter ended
on Aug. 29.
On that basis, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
had, on average, forecast a loss of 9 cents.
Revenue fell 46.5 percent to $490 million, well below the
analysts' average estimate of $610.6 million.
Net income was $51 million, compared with $68 million in the
prior quarter and a year-earlier loss of $207 million.
