UPDATE 2-BlackBerry quarterly revenues top expectations; shares rally

By Euan Rocha and Alastair Sharp
TORONTO Dec 18 BlackBerry Ltd
reported a smaller-than-expected fiscal third-quarter loss on
Friday and its first quarter-to-quarter revenue gain in over two
years, indicating turnaround efforts may be gaining traction.
The better-than-expected results, driven by higher hardware
and software revenues, sent BlackBerry shares up 5 percent in
early trading in New York and Toronto.
"I'm pleased with our progress and the growth in Q3," said
Chief Executive Officer John Chen, on a conference call. "Our
results demonstrate that we're executing on the turnaround."
In the quarter ended Nov. 28, the Waterloo, Ontario-based
company reported a loss of $89 million, or 17 cents a share.
That compared with a year ago loss of $148 million, or 28 cents
a share.
Excluding a noncash credit tied to a change in the value of
debentures, restructuring charges and other one-time items, the
company posted a loss of $15 million, or 3 cents a share.
Quarterly revenue fell 31 percent to $548 million from a
year earlier, but rose 12 percent from the prior quarter, after
nine consecutive quarters of declines.
Analysts, on average, expected BlackBerry to post a loss of
14 cents a share on revenue of $489 million.
Software revenue, a metric being closely watched by analysts
as BlackBerry pivots to focus on that segment, more than doubled
to $162 million from a year earlier.
"BlackBerry hit a software number that investors have been
looking for them to hit for quite some time," said Morningstar
analyst Brian Colello.
Year-to-date software revenue is about $362 million, within
striking range of the company's forecast target of $500 million
for the current fiscal year ending Feb. 29, 2016.
Revenue from smartphone sales also rose for the first time
in four quarters to $214 million from $201 million in the second
quarter.
It sold 700,000 devices in the latest quarter down from
about 800,000 in the prior period, but average selling prices
(ASPs) on devices jumped to $315 from $240.
The ASP increase came after BlackBerry recently rolled out
the Priv, its first device powered by Alphabet Inc's
Google Android operating system. BlackBerry said it sees its
hardware arm possibly returning to breakeven operating profit in
the current quarter.
Significantly, gains in software revenue more than offset a
decline in BlackBerry's legacy system access fees this quarter.
BlackBerry said it expects the trend to continue, helping it
beat both top-line and bottom-line Wall Street expectations in
the ongoing quarter.
BlackBerry stock was up 63 cents to $8.43 in New York and 96
Canadian cents to C$11.85 in Toronto.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)