BlackBerry reports first-quarter slump in revenue, net loss

TORONTO, June 23 BlackBerry Ltd posted a
35 percent fall in first-quarter revenue and a third straight
quarterly loss on Thursday as it paid heavily to restructure its
operations and write down the value of some assets.
The Waterloo, Ontario-based company reported a net loss of
$670 million, or $1.28 cents a share, on revenue of $424
million. A year ago, it reported a profit of $68 million, or 10
cents a share, on revenue of $658 million. Excluding one-time
items, the company posted profit of $14 million, or nil a share.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)