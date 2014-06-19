BlackBerry reports smaller-than-expected adjusted loss

BRIEF-PG&E says power restored in San Francisco
* PG&E safely restores power to San Francisco, thanks customers for their patience; substation scheduled for modernization
TORONTO, June 19 BlackBerry Ltd reported a narrower than expected adjusted loss on Thursday even as revenue fell in the midst of the troubled smartphone maker's turnaround push.
The Waterloo, Ontario-based company reported net income of $23 million, or 4 cents a share, compared with a loss of $84 million, or 16 cents, a year earlier. Excluding a one-time non-cash accounting gain and certain restructuring charges, the loss was $60 million, or 11 cents a share.
Quarterly revenue dropped to $966 million from $3.07 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Allison Martell, Editing by Franklin Paul)
BOSTON, April 21 Officials of two large California public retirement systems said Friday they are voting against nine of 15 Wells Fargo & Co directors up for election at the bank's annual meeting next week, citing the bank's phony-account scandal.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 The U.S. Homeland Security Department's inspector general said on Friday he was investigating possible abuse of authority in a case that triggered a lawsuit against the department by Twitter Inc .