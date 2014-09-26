版本:
BlackBerry reports smaller quarterly loss

TORONTO, Sept 26 BlackBerry Ltd reported a smaller quarterly loss on Friday in an early sign that its drawn-out turnaround efforts might be working.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based company reported a net loss of $207 million, or 39 cents per share, for the second quarter ended Aug. 30. That compared with a year-earlier loss of $965 million, or $1.84 per share. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
