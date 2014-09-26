BlackBerry reports smaller quarterly loss

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
TORONTO, Sept 26 BlackBerry Ltd reported a smaller quarterly loss on Friday in an early sign that its drawn-out turnaround efforts might be working.
The Waterloo, Ontario-based company reported a net loss of $207 million, or 39 cents per share, for the second quarter ended Aug. 30. That compared with a year-earlier loss of $965 million, or $1.84 per share. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015