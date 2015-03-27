UPDATE 1-BlackBerry reports fourth-quarter profit; sales miss

(Adds analyst estimates, details on revenue)
TORONTO, March 27 BlackBerry Ltd
posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Friday,
offering signs its turnaround efforts may be beginning to gain
traction, but a larger-than-expected drop in revenue gave
investors cause for concern.
The stock fell 2.5 percent to $9.07 in premarket Nasdaq
trading.
Waterloo, Ontario-based BlackBerry reported net profit of
$28 million, or 5 cents a share, in the fourth quarter ended
Feb. 28. That compared with a year-earlier loss of $148 million,
or 28 cents a share.
Excluding one-time items, quarterly profit was $20 million,
or 4 cents a share. Analysts, on average, expected a loss of 4
cents a share in the period, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Quarterly revenue, however, slid to $660 million from $793
million, and was well below Wall Street expectations of $786.4
million.
In a positive sign, software revenue rose 20 percent from a
year earlier to $67 million. The revenues are a key metric that
analysts are looking at this quarter, given the company's
ongoing transition to a more software-driven revenue stream,
away from its more traditional hardware- and services-driven
model.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)