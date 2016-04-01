BlackBerry posts quarterly loss on restructuring, acquisition costs

BRIEF-Timothy Flynn joins UnitedHealth Group board
* UnitedHealth Group Inc says Flynn served as chairman of KPMG International from 2007 until his retirement in October 2011 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, April 1 BlackBerry posted a fiscal fourth-quarter net loss on Friday, on the back of restructuring and acquisition related costs.
The smartphone industry pioneer reported a net loss of $238 million, or 45 cents a share. That compared with year ago profit of $28 million, or 5 cents a share.
Excluding one-time items, the company posted a loss of $18 million, or 3 cents a share in the current quarter.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha and Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* UnitedHealth Group Inc says Flynn served as chairman of KPMG International from 2007 until his retirement in October 2011 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ares Management and Kaplan Management Company form joint venture to develop prime residential site in Scottsdale, AZ.
LONDON, Jan 17 Drivers working for Britain's Southern Rail have agreed to suspend strike action next week which would have brought the network to a standstill once again, the Trades Union Congress (TUC) said on Tuesday.