2013年 12月 21日

BRIEF-BlackBerry CEO comments on partnerships

Dec 20 BlackBerry Ltd : * CEO says would like to expand new handset manufacturing partnership to

include high-end devices as well in the future * CEO says no plans to find a new CEO, or hand over the reins until the company

is on a more solid financial footing * CEO says deal with Foxconn is not exclusive, BlackBerry is free to forge

other partnerships down the road * CEO says open to partnerships in all areas from distribution to marketing and

manufacturing

