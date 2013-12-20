BRIEF-BlackBerry CEO comments on partnerships

UPDATE 1-AirAsia X cleared for US flights, 1st Asian budget carrier to get nod
* Says received FAA nod to fly to any destination within U.S.
Dec 20 BlackBerry Ltd : * CEO says would like to expand new handset manufacturing partnership to
include high-end devices as well in the future * CEO says no plans to find a new CEO, or hand over the reins until the company
is on a more solid financial footing * CEO says deal with Foxconn is not exclusive, BlackBerry is free to forge
other partnerships down the road * CEO says open to partnerships in all areas from distribution to marketing and
manufacturing
* Bombardier and Cityjet sign conditional purchase agreement for up to 10 CRJ900 aircraft
* Entered into agreement to acquire 30% interest in bank frick & co ag, a fully licensed bank based in Balzers, liechtenstein.