BRIEF-BlackBerry CEO, CFO comments on quarter, outlook -Conf Call

June 19 BlackBerry Ltd :
* CEO John Chen Says in q all financial measures showed signs
of stabilization
* Blackberry's chen says demand has been strong for the z3
phone launched in
Indonesia
* Blackberry's chen says volume forecasts on z3 sales are
running ahead of
internal expectatios
* Blackberry's chen reaffirms plan to break even by end of
blackberry's fiscal
year
* Blackberry's CFO says service revenue accounted for 54
percent of total,
versus 56 percent a quarter prior
* Blackberry's CFO says does not expect cash balance to fall
below $2.5 billion
at any point in fiscal 2015
* Blackberry's CEO chen says almost break even on hardware, not
there yet but
close
* Says mix of hardware revenues recognized in quarter was 65
percent from bb 10
devices, 35 percent from devices on older operating systems
* Says revenues from qnx still small, but offer very high
profit margins
* CEO chen says 160 million users registered on bbm, over 85
million monthly
active users
* CEO chen says at tail end of restructuring programs, focus
now on raising
revenues next year