BRIEF-BlackBerry says have orders for more than 200,000 Passport handsets

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
Sept 26 BlackBerry Ltd : * BlackBerry ltd CEO John Chen says have received orders for
more than 200,000 Passport handsets * CEO Chen says in next 90 days will release BBM Protected, BBM Meetings, BBM
Money, and identity management software * CEO Chen says company has 91 million monthly active users of BBM * CEO Chen says expects to double software revenue next year from around $250
million in this fiscal year * CFO James Yersh says company does not expect cash balance to fall below $2.5
billion in fiscal 2015 * CFO confirms outlook of becoming cash flow breakeven by end of fiscal year
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015