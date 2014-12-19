BRIEF-BlackBerry CEO says not satisfied with revenue

Dec 19 BlackBerry Ltd :
* CEO John Chen says continues to expect to turn profitable in
fiscal 2016
* CEO John Chen Says revenue number this quarter is not
satisfying
* Blackberry's Chen says expects average selling price of
hardware should tick
higher with new lineup
* Blackberry's Chen says old device inventory is down 93
percent year-over-year
* Blackberry's Chen says orders for new 'classic' device ahead
of where
'passport' was at launch
* CEO says was only able to fulfill certain hardware orders
after end of Q3,
noting this led to weak hardware revs in Q3
* CEO says "it is my belief we can stabilize and grow our
revenues in fiscal
year 2016"
* Blackberry's Chen says has a "pretty strong" device road map,
will discuss at
conference in March
* Blackberry's Chief Financial Officer James Yersh says average
selling price
for devices was roughly $180, expects this to rise with new
devices
* CFO Yersh says hardware gross margins were positive for
second straight
quarter, models high 40 percent range in next couple of
quarters
* CEO John Chen says still expects to double software revenue
next year,
looking for monetization to kick in around second quarter
* Blackberry's Chen says cannot promise profitability over
whole of fiscal
2016, will depend on how quickly company's quarterly bottom
line improves
* CFO Yersh says don't expect a significant decline in
operating expenses from
current level