BlackBerry sale may be wrapped up as soon as November -WSJ

Sept 4 BlackBerry Ltd's board hopes to
run a "fast" auction process that could result in a sale of the
company by November, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people
familiar with the matter on Wednesday.
A special committee of board members has narrowed its list
of potential bidders since the company put itself up for sale in
August, and is now pushing for quick resolution, the newspaper
said.
Microsoft's deal to take over Nokia's devices business
revived optimism that the smartphone maker, which is bleeding
market share to Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd, can also unearth a willing buyer. Its shares
closed up 5.3 percent on the Nasdaq and 5 percent in Toronto on
Wednesday.
BlackBerry declined to comment on rumor and speculation.