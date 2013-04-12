版本:
BlackBerry to ask regulators to probe report on returns

TORONTO, April 12 BlackBerry said on Friday it would ask securities regulators in Canada and the United States to probe a report about retail return rates for its new Z10 smartphone that it called "false and misleading."

The Canadian company, which has pinned its turnaround hopes on its new BlackBerry 10 line, said return rates are at or below its forecasts and in line with industry norms.

