BlackBerry to ask regulators to probe report on returns

UPDATE 4-Krispy Kreme-owner JAB to buy bakery chain Panera Bread
* JAB is world's No.1 pure-play coffee maker by volume (Adds Breakingviews link)
TORONTO, April 12 BlackBerry said on Friday it would ask securities regulators in Canada and the United States to probe a report about retail return rates for its new Z10 smartphone that it called "false and misleading."
The Canadian company, which has pinned its turnaround hopes on its new BlackBerry 10 line, said return rates are at or below its forecasts and in line with industry norms.
April 5 Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power Inc said Amazon.com Inc had acquired the right to buy up to 23 percent of the company and that it would supply batteries to power forklifts used by the online retailer in its warehouses.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 5 Taser International Inc , maker of the eponymous device used by police to stun and incapacitate a person temporarily, is changing its name to Axon as it pushes further into the software business.