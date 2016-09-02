BlackBerry teams with Samsung for "spy-proof" tablet for Germany

TORONTO, Sept 2 BlackBerry Ltd said on
Friday that its encryption technology is being used to toughen a
"spy-proof" Samsung tablet that is being used by
German government agencies dealing with classified information.
The device, a Samsung Galaxy Tab S2, includes a security
card and encryption and certification software developed by
BlackBerry's Secusmart, which locks down data stored on and
transferred from the SecuTABLET, the Canadian company said in a
statement.
Knox, a Samsung security product, is also included.
Canada's BlackBerry, a smartphone pioneer, has sought to
build up its focus on security and productivity software and the
management of more popular handsets as it trims its own
money-losing phones.
BlackBerry did not disclose the value of the deal with the
German agencies.
It unveiled its second Android-based handset in July.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)