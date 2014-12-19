BlackBerry closes acquisition of Germany's Secusmart

TORONTO Dec 19 BlackBerry Ltd
said Friday it has completed its acquisition of Secusmart, a
privately held firm that specializes in voice and data
encryption.
Waterloo, Ontario-based BlackBerry agreed to buy the German
maker of encryption and anti-eavesdropping services in July, in
a move to burnish its credentials with highly security-conscious
clients like government agencies. The terms of the deal were
not disclosed.
Secusmart's technology is being used to protect the devices
of government officials in both Canada and Germany, including
the BlackBerry device used by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
The German government approved the acquisition of Secusmart
last month. The takeover was particularly sensitive in Germany,
given that the deal was announced after revelations that U.S.
intelligence agencies had listened in on phone conversations
that Merkel made from a non-encrypted phone.
Merkel and other members of the German government now have
Blackberry mobile devices with Secusmart encryption.
"The acquisition of Secusmart underscores BlackBerry's
long-standing commitment to being the best in enterprise mobile
security. BlackBerry is the only vendor to offer secure and
encrypted voice, text and messaging, setting us further apart
from others in the industry," said Chief Executive John Chen in
a statement.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Bernard Orr)