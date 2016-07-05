版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 5日 星期二

BlackBerry to stop making BlackBerry Classic smartphone

July 5 BlackBerry Ltd said it would stop making its BlackBerry Classic smartphone, 18 months after launching it in an effort to entice users who prefer physical, rather than touch, keyboards.

The company also said on Tuesday that it was on track to deliver an updated version of the BlackBerry 10 operating system next month. (blck.by/29iWGyz) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

