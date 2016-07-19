版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 23:00 BJT

BlackBerry signs U.S. government deals in software push

July 19 BlackBerry Ltd said it had signed a five-year, multi-million dollar deal to run emergency notifications for the U.S. Senate, among a handful of small deals the company has signed as the company shifts its focus to software from smartphones.

The Canadian company also said on Tuesday that AtHoc, a crisis communications firm it bought last year, had expanded a deal with the U.S. Coast Guard to cover staff in Washington, D.C. BlackBerry did not provide financial details of the deals.

(Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Ted Kerr)

