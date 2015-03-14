Blackberry launches new secure tablet

March 14 Seeking to extend its range of secure
mobile devices, BlackBerry Ltd said on Saturday it was
launching a high-security tablet, developed with International
Business Machines Corp and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
.
The SecuTABLET, based on Samsung's Galaxy Tab S 10.5 and
being presented by BlackBerry unit Secusmart at tech fair CeBIT
2015 in Germany, reflects the Canadian company's stress on
secure connections for governments and businesses as it seeks to
preserve a niche market after a drubbing in recent years at the
hands of emerging smartphone makers such as Apple Inc.
"Security is ingrained in every part of BlackBerry's
portfolio, which includes voice and data encryption solutions,"
said Dr. Hans-Christoph Quelle, chief executive officer of
Secusmart GmbH, in a statement on the new device.
The device was undergoing certification by the German
Federal Office for Information Security for secure rating, the
statement said, adding that the new tablet used the same
security technology as the Secusmart Security Card.
"Working alongside IBM and Samsung, we have added the last
link in the chain of the Federal Security Network. Subject to
certification of the SecuTABLET, German government agencies will
have a new way to access BlackBerry's most secure and complete
communications network in the world," Quelle said.
(Writing by Frances Kerry; Editing by Marguerita Choy)