UPDATE 1-BlackBerry downplays Toyota's use of rival software

By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, June 5 BlackBerry Ltd on Monday
downplayed news that Toyota Motor Corp would adopt
rival software for its future vehicle consoles, saying it was
more focused on the faster-growing market for autonomous driving
technology.
Automotive Grade Linux (AGL), a collaborative effort of some
100 technology companies and automakers, said last week that
Toyota would start using its open-source software in Entune 3.0
consoles of its 2018 Camry sedans, before deploying it in most
Toyota and Lexus vehicles sold in North America.
BlackBerry Chief Operating Officer Marty Beard said in a
blog posting that he expected AGL - as well as regular Linux and
Android - to take a share of the automotive infotainment market,
where BlackBerry's QNX is a dominant supplier.
"None of these challenger platforms is close to displacing
BlackBerry QNX in safety-critical modules, areas that are
growing faster than infotainment in the modern software-defined
car," Beard said in the blog post.
QNX is a leading supplier of software for consoles that
deliver video, mapping, hands-free calling and internet services
to vehicles, and is pitching for more business in the race
toward autonomous driving.
QNX was not Entune's main platform, but it did supply some
peripheral infotainment software, BlackBerry spokeswoman Sarah
McKinney said.
She also said she was not sure whether QNX would continue to
be used in new versions of Entune 3.0.
Toyota is the first major automaker to adopt AGL, a project
started five years ago to develop standardized open-source
software for the auto industry.
Christopher Rommel, head of embedded technology research at
VDC Research, said that a Linux-based industry standard could
threaten QNX's strong position in infotainment, but that the
BlackBerry unit has a history in smaller scale, real-time auto
applications where Linux would struggle to compete.
"There's boundaries to where OEMs (original equipment
manufacturers) want to put Linux or can put Linux based both on
its memory requirements as well and latency and deterministic
constraints," he said.
AGL's more than 100 members include Toyota, Ford Motor Co
, Honda Motor Co, Mazda Motor Corp,
Mercedes-Benz, Nissan Motor Co, Suzuki Motor Corp
and Subaru. Other members include chipmakers and auto
suppliers.
QNX said in October that it was working with Ford to develop
increasingly automated vehicles, and executives have said they
are in advanced discussions with several other major global
automakers about similar partnerships.
