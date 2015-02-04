Seacrest's Typo products fined over BlackBerry injunction

TORONTO Feb 4 A U.S. district court on Wednesday sanctioned television host Ryan Seacrest's Typo Products LLC for violating an injunction barring it from selling a $99 iPhone case found to have likely infringed on BlackBerry Ltd patents.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco ordered Typo on Wednesday to pay BlackBerry $860,600 in sanctions, plus attorneys' fees and costs incurred in connection with Typo's violation of the injunction.

BlackBerry had filed a suit in January 2014 against Typo, co-founded by "American Idol" host Seacrest, alleging that the physical keyboard for some of Apple Inc's iPhone devices infringed on the Canadian smartphone maker's design patents.

In March, issued a preliminary injunction that barred Typo from selling the physical keyboard iPhone case.

Typo and BlackBerry could not immediately be reached for comment.

The BlackBerry complaint is case no. 14-cv-00023-WHO in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Christian Plumb)