Seacrest's Typo products fined over BlackBerry injunction

TORONTO Feb 4 A U.S. district court on
Wednesday sanctioned television host Ryan Seacrest's Typo
Products LLC for violating an injunction barring it from selling
a $99 iPhone case found to have likely infringed on BlackBerry
Ltd patents.
U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco ordered
Typo on Wednesday to pay BlackBerry $860,600 in sanctions, plus
attorneys' fees and costs incurred in connection with Typo's
violation of the injunction.
BlackBerry had filed a suit in January 2014 against Typo,
co-founded by "American Idol" host Seacrest, alleging that the
physical keyboard for some of Apple Inc's iPhone
devices infringed on the Canadian smartphone maker's design
patents.
In March, issued a preliminary injunction that barred Typo
from selling the physical keyboard iPhone case.
Typo and BlackBerry could not immediately be reached for
comment.
The BlackBerry complaint is case no. 14-cv-00023-WHO in the
United States District Court for the Northern District of
California.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Christian Plumb)