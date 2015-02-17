BlackBerry ratchets up fight vs Seacrest's Typo with new complaint

TORONTO Feb 17 BlackBerry ratcheted up
its fight with Ryan Seacrest's Typo Products LLC, filing a new
complaint that alleges that the company's new keyboard case for
the iPhone also infringes on its patents.
Last March, the Waterloo, Ontario-based smartphone pioneer
won an injunction against the first iteration of the Typo case
made for some of Apple's iPhone devices. BlackBerry is
now seeking another injunction to halt sales of the redesigned
Typo 2 case as well.
BlackBerry, in a new complaint filed with the U.S. District
Court for the Northern District of California on Monday, alleges
that the company's redesigned Typo 2 case for the iPhone 5, 5s
and iPhone 6 models, also infringe on its patents, disputing the
start-up's claims to the contrary.
Earlier this month, the court ordered Typo to pay BlackBerry
$860,600 in sanctions, plus attorneys' fees and costs as it said
that Typo had blatantly violated the court's initial injunction.
At the time, a spokeswoman for Typo said the court order had
no impact on its TYPO 2 product currently in the marketplace, or
its other planned product releases.
Typo was not immediately reachable for comment on the latest
complaint. BlackBerry declined to comment on the matter.
"Just as they did with the Typo Keyboard, defendants have
again copied numerous proprietary BlackBerry designs and patents
in the Typo2 Keyboard," said BlackBerry in its complaint.
The new BlackBerry complaint is case no. 3:15-cv-715 in the
U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Alan Crosby)